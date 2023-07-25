A local brewery helps grant wishes to Idahoans battling illnesses

Wish Granters is hoping people can come out and support them so they can continue to fulfill wishes at no cost to the recipients and their families.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Wish Granters has partnered with Lost Grove Brewing to host a summer fundraiser and the theme of the event is summer beach bash.

The organization was at the Lost Grove located on S. La Point St. in Boise and was decorated with summer themed banners and center pieces.

The event was held from 4 to 8 p.m. and there was live music from Blaze and Kelly, yard games like corn hole and beer pong and there was raffle prizes.

Wish Granters is hoping people can come out and support them so they can continue to fulfill wishes at no cost to the recipients and their families.

"We're only within Idaho at this point in time. So, we just really appreciate that support from our local community and businesses, and you just have no idea the impact that it has on these wish recipients and their family," said Olivia Kviklys, the Executive Director for Wish Granters. "So, every single bit of support we get, it really does impact these people so much and just know that you're making a difference in someone's life."

During the event, people could round up their tabs, buy certain pizzas on the menu and purchasing certain beers, like the Lt. Dan beer which will give Wish Granters $2 from every purchase.

Most of the proceeds from the event will go to the organization. Lost Grove is going a step further and donating 50 percent of proceeds from the entire day.

Lost Grove's other location in Hyde Park is also participating if you round up your tab on Tuesday, July 25 and will also donate proceeds from purchases of specific menu items for the rest of the month.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.