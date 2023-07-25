Idaho team earns spot in Babe Ruth World Series

The Co-County 13U boys baseball team won the Pacific Northwest regional championship over the weekend to secure a spot in the Babe Ruth World Series in August.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A local youth baseball team is headed to the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia next month, and they need your help to get there.

Over the weekend, the Co-County 13U team, which is made up of players from Nampa, Caldwell, and Homedale, swept the Pacific Northwest tournament, eventually beating Bozeman, Montana, 2-1 in the championship.

The score was 1-1 heading into the bottom of the final inning, scoring the winning run off a bunt with two strikes.

"We've been playing together since most of these boys were eight or nine years old and they've worked so incredibly hard over the last six years to accomplish their goals and their dreams.," head coach Jason Wonderlich said.

With the win, the team secured a spot in the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia and will play against teams from across the country, and Canada.

"What these boys did was a total team effort and that's just something that we try to instill in these young men: effort, attitude, discipline, and being able to execute in a moment of truth and they truly did."

Now, the team needs to find the funds for things like airfare, car rentals, and meals for the 10-day trip.

You can help with their efforts by donating to their GoFundMe page.

The Babe Ruth World Series kicks off on Aug. 11 in Glenn Allen, Virginia.

