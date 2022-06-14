'There is a space here': LGBTQ+ community in Treasure Valley standing in solidarity

In response to anti-LGBTQ incidents in Idaho within the last week, people around the Treasure Valley are standing together to speak out against the hate.

In response, members of the LGBTQ+ people and allies in the Treasure Valley stood in solidarity with one another Tuesday afternoon. People came out to McAuley Park in Boise's North End with Pride flags to make their presence known and say the hateful rhetoric displayed in the past week is not right.

Born and raised in Boise, 19-year-old Cece Acuna feels fortunate to have grown up and be able to surround themselves with members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

"I can talk about whatever I want," Acuna said.

However, seeing and hearing about the several anti-LGBTQ incidents within the last week in Idaho is beginning to worry them.

"Then that reality hits, like some people aren't okay with that and even want to like cause harm to people like me just for wanting to date whoever I want or be whoever I want," Acuna said.

Acuna felt coming to Tuesday's protest with a few of their friends was the right thing to do to help fight that harm.

"I want to be able to show people that I'm not afraid to be who I am just because they want to scare us," Acuna said.

An attempt at disrupting a pride month event, possibly with violence, is part of a growing trend of LGBTQ+ hate that is not just online chatter said the Western States Center, a group that observes and researches inclusive democratic movements and societies rooted in justice and equity.

“We do see an institutional environment that kind of enables and encourages this view of the LGBTQ community as somehow dangerous. You know, instead of just people living our lives and treating our community as something of an outlet of outside influence,” said Kate Bitz, the program manager of Western States Center.

Being able to have support and not live in fear of others is why 18-year-old Kate Neville said she chose to attend Tuesday's protest.

"I feel it's really important for queer people in Idaho to feel they have a community," Neville said.

Neville. who was also raised in Idaho, said it isn't surprising to hear and see what's gone on in the Gem State this last week.

"Unfortunately, Idaho has been just a very anti-LGBT space for a long time, but that doesn't stop queer people from existing, that doesn't stop people from becoming and identifying as they are and who they are and loving themselves," Neville said.

Neville said while these incidents upset her and her friends, they won't stop attending pride events. She plans to evaluate each individual situation and event to make sure she's safe, has a plan and then will decide to go or not. She encourages others to do the same.

"Don't let the political climate and the climate in Idaho make you feel like you can't come out or you can't do something that you want to or be with your partner or transition or be who you are," Neville said. "There is a space here."

Several others at Tuesday's protest declined an interview. They said they were worried about harm and threats they may receive but added they still came to the park because they didn't want that fear to stop them from being supportive of their community.

Organizers of the protest recruited the help of two Boise Police Officers to be present Tuesday afternoon for safety reasons. For questions on reporting crimes involving the LGBTQ+ community, email BPD's LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer, Dan Lister, at dlister@cityofboise.org. For immediate assistance, call 911.

Boise Pride Festival has a list of events scheduled for the rest of June. To find out more information, click HERE. The organization will its annual Pride festival on September 9-11.

