Boise Police: Around 21 Pride flags missing from Harrison Boulevard

An estimated 21 flags are missing from the Harrison Boulevard, a Boise Police spokesperson said. Officers are asking for information or video of the incident.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating after responding to reports of Pride flags missing from Harrison Boulevard on Wednesday, less than one week after volunteers with the Boise Pride Festival put them up.

An estimated 21 flags are missing from the street, according to a Boise Police spokesperson. Officers are asking for information or video of the incident from the public.

The Boise Pride Festival has been putting up flags and banners around Boise during Pride month for the past six years. The festival's volunteers put up this year's flags Saturday, June 4.

In June of 2021, 25 of the 29 Pride flags on Harrison Boulevard were also stolen or destroyed, after Boise Police responded to reports of a theft.

Officers were immediately able to find the suspect following last year's incident, who was ultimately charged with misdemeanor petit theft.

A Pride Flag rally was organized in the North End following the damage last summer. Dozens of people came by to donate flags, march down Harrison Boulevard, climb ladders to reinstall flags and replace what was stolen.

Hanging the Pride flags in Boise's North End has become an annual tradition for organizers of the Boise Pride Festival. The flags hang through the end of Pride month each year.

This year's Boise Pride Festival is scheduled for Sept. 9 - Sept. 11 at Cecil D. Andrus Park.

Wednesday's incident is still under investigation by the Boise Police Department. KTVB is working to gather more information.

