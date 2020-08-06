KTVB wins 2 Northwest Regional Emmys for Morning and Evening News

Congratulations to KTVB producers Dani Allsop and Brittany Lock for their Emmy wins.

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday night, KTVB NewsChannel 7 won two Northwest Regional Emmys for Morning/Daytime News and Evening News.

KTVB's Morning News on the Nethker Fire and the News at 5 Veterans Day special won in the market 80+ categories for Morning/Daytime News and Evening News.

Brittany Lock produced (created or built how the show airs, including when stories air) the Morning News and Dani Allsop produced the Veterans Day Special and is the producer for The 208.