KTVB wins multiple awards from the Idaho Press Club

Here are some of the best stories from us that KTVB either won or placed in the top three in this year's Idaho Press Club Awards.

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday afternoon the Idaho Press Club Awards were announced and KTVB won several first-place awards, including for General Excellence, and placed in the top three in multiple categories.

Coronavirus pandemic or not, everyone at KTVB strives to bring you the best possible journalism and we are proud that our hard work was recognized on Saturday.

We hope you all also enjoy the work that we bring to you every day, regardless of the obstacles.

Here are all of the awards that KTVB won and placed in the top three for:

General Excellence - First Place - KTVB

Best Morning News Program - Second Place - Brittany Lock for Today's Morning News

Best Evening News Program - First Place - Darren Damon for News At 10, Runoff Election

General News Report, TV - First Place - Kim Fields, Troy Colson for DeOrr Kunz Jr. Missing for Four Years

General News Report, TV - Second Place - Joey Pretchl and Tyson White for Growing Idaho: Rising Housing Costs

General News Report, TV - Third Place - Joe Parris and Tyson White for the Wilderness Ranch Show

Spot News Report, TV - First Place - Misty INglet and Logan Schenk for the Nethker Fire forces evacuation of Burgdorf

Watchdog/Investigative Report, TV - Third Place - Joe Parris, Katie Terhune, and Tyson White for Canyon County Jail Release

Serious Feature Report, TV - Second Place - Gretchen Parsons and Paul Boehkle for Pot Farms in Oregon

Light Feature Report, TV - Division A - First Place - Misty Inglet and Troy Colson for Fatal crash results in a 12-year love story

Light Feature Report, TV - Division A - Second Place - Brian Holmes and Xanti Alcelay for Singing with Conviction

Light Feature Report, TV - Division A - Third Place - Brian Holmes and Xanti Alcelay for Platinum Pairing

Light Feature Report, TV - Division A - First Place - Brian Holmes and Xanti Alcelay for Boise State Dominating in the Digital Arena

Light Feature Report, TV - Division A - Second Place - Jay Tust for Amaro Lado

Sportscast, TV - First Place - Jay Tust

Sportscast, TV - Second Place - Will Hall

Weathercast, TV - First Place - Bri Eggers

Outdoor/Environment Report, TV - Second Place - Bri Eggers and Paul Boehlke for Weather Balloons

Education Reporting, TV - Division A - First Place - Brian Holmes for Kids Under Pressure

Education Reporting, TV - Division A - First Place - Joe Parris for Mayor Finances

Health/Medical Report, TV - Division A - First Place - Shirah Matsuzawa and Paul Boehlke for Surrogacy Capital

Health/Medical Report, TV - Division A - Second Place - Tami Tremblay and Troy Colson for Bariatric Surgery

Crime/Court Report, TV - Division A - Third Place - Joe Parris and Kevin Eslinger for Stalking Case

Government/Political, TV - Division A - Third Pace - Joe Parris for Cancer Bill

Series, TV - First Place - Doug Petcash, Tyson White, and Theresa Palmgren for April Donation

Series, TV - Second Place - Tami Tremblay and Troy Colson for Backcountry Survival

Public Affairs Program, TV - Studio - First Place - Doug Petcash for Viewpoint

Sports Program, TV - First Place - Jay Tust and Will Hall for Bronco Roundup Gameday

Television Writing, TV - Single Story - First Place - Brian Holmes for Odd Fellow Overseer

Videography, TV - Segment - Second Place - Kevin Eslinger for Boise State Dominating the Digital Arena

Video Essay, TV - First Place - Kevin Eslinger for Fall Fights

Video Essay, TV - Second Place - Troy Colson for Roller Girls

Video Essay, TV - Third Place - Theresa Palmgren for Nampa Roller Girls

Best TV Graphics - First Place - Shayne Woodland for Commute Times

Best TV Graphics - Third Place - Shayne Woodland for Weather Balloons

Rooke of the Year, TV - First Place - Chase Bieleft

Sports Talk Show - First Place - Jay Tust and Dave Southorn for Jay and Dave's Sports Bar

Best Blog - Third Place - Tom Scott for the Scott Slant

Best Online-only Video, Feature Story - Second Place - Brian Holmes and Xanti Acelay for 360 video: Take a virtual ride on a bus with traveling band at Boise’s Treefort Music Fest

Best Online-only Video Program, Public Affairs - Second Place - Mark Johnson, Kim Fields, Joe Parris, Lisa Chavez, Jessica Mullins for Live Idaho 2019 Election Results Coverage

Best Online-Only Video Program, General - First Place - Jay Tust, Will Hall, Dani Allsop, and Devin Ramey for Friday Night Football

Best Multimedia Reporting - Second Place - Devin Ramey for Growing Idaho: Then and Now

INTERACTIVE PHOTO BELOW: Use the center slider bar to compare two photos of downtown Boise, one from 1930 and another from 2019.

Best Website Graphics - First Place - Dani Allsop for College commitments

Best Audience Engagement - Second Place - KTVB Staff for Engaging with KTVB viewers and readers via text

Best Use of Social Media - Second Place - Dani Allsop for KTVB High School Sports

Website, General Excellence - Second Place - Jessica Mullins and KTVB Staff for KTVB.COM

Reporter of the Year, Broadcast - Joe Parris

Photographer of the Year, Broadcast - Troy Colson

Best Use of Drone - First Place - Gary Salzman and Tyson Miller for Exploring Idaho