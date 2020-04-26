KTVB wins multiple awards from the Idaho Press Club

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday afternoon the Idaho Press Club Awards were announced and KTVB won several first-place awards, including for General Excellence, and placed in the top three in multiple categories.
Coronavirus pandemic or not, everyone at KTVB strives to bring you the best possible journalism and we are proud that our hard work was recognized on Saturday.
We hope you all also enjoy the work that we bring to you every day, regardless of the obstacles.
Here are all of the awards that KTVB won and placed in the top three for:
General Excellence - First Place - KTVB
Best Morning News Program - Second Place - Brittany Lock for Today's Morning News
Best Evening News Program - First Place - Darren Damon for News At 10, Runoff Election
General News Report, TV - First Place - Kim Fields, Troy Colson for DeOrr Kunz Jr. Missing for Four Years
General News Report, TV - Second Place - Joey Pretchl and Tyson White for Growing Idaho: Rising Housing Costs
General News Report, TV - Third Place - Joe Parris and Tyson White for the Wilderness Ranch Show
Spot News Report, TV - First Place - Misty INglet and Logan Schenk for the Nethker Fire forces evacuation of Burgdorf
Watchdog/Investigative Report, TV - Third Place - Joe Parris, Katie Terhune, and Tyson White for Canyon County Jail Release
Serious Feature Report, TV - Second Place - Gretchen Parsons and Paul Boehkle for Pot Farms in Oregon
Light Feature Report, TV - Division A - First Place - Misty Inglet and Troy Colson for Fatal crash results in a 12-year love story
Light Feature Report, TV - Division A - Second Place - Brian Holmes and Xanti Alcelay for Singing with Conviction
Light Feature Report, TV - Division A - Third Place - Brian Holmes and Xanti Alcelay for Platinum Pairing
Light Feature Report, TV - Division A - First Place - Brian Holmes and Xanti Alcelay for Boise State Dominating in the Digital Arena
Light Feature Report, TV - Division A - Second Place - Jay Tust for Amaro Lado
Sportscast, TV - First Place - Jay Tust
Sportscast, TV - Second Place - Will Hall
Weathercast, TV - First Place - Bri Eggers
Outdoor/Environment Report, TV - Second Place - Bri Eggers and Paul Boehlke for Weather Balloons
Education Reporting, TV - Division A - First Place - Brian Holmes for Kids Under Pressure
Education Reporting, TV - Division A - First Place - Joe Parris for Mayor Finances
Health/Medical Report, TV - Division A - First Place - Shirah Matsuzawa and Paul Boehlke for Surrogacy Capital
Health/Medical Report, TV - Division A - Second Place - Tami Tremblay and Troy Colson for Bariatric Surgery
Crime/Court Report, TV - Division A - Third Place - Joe Parris and Kevin Eslinger for Stalking Case
Government/Political, TV - Division A - Third Pace - Joe Parris for Cancer Bill
Series, TV - First Place - Doug Petcash, Tyson White, and Theresa Palmgren for April Donation
Series, TV - Second Place - Tami Tremblay and Troy Colson for Backcountry Survival
Public Affairs Program, TV - Studio - First Place - Doug Petcash for Viewpoint
Sports Program, TV - First Place - Jay Tust and Will Hall for Bronco Roundup Gameday
Television Writing, TV - Single Story - First Place - Brian Holmes for Odd Fellow Overseer
Videography, TV - Segment - Second Place - Kevin Eslinger for Boise State Dominating the Digital Arena
Video Essay, TV - First Place - Kevin Eslinger for Fall Fights
Video Essay, TV - Second Place - Troy Colson for Roller Girls
Video Essay, TV - Third Place - Theresa Palmgren for Nampa Roller Girls
Best TV Graphics - First Place - Shayne Woodland for Commute Times
Best TV Graphics - Third Place - Shayne Woodland for Weather Balloons
Rooke of the Year, TV - First Place - Chase Bieleft
Sports Talk Show - First Place - Jay Tust and Dave Southorn for Jay and Dave's Sports Bar
Best Blog - Third Place - Tom Scott for the Scott Slant
Best Online-only Video, Feature Story - Second Place - Brian Holmes and Xanti Acelay for 360 video: Take a virtual ride on a bus with traveling band at Boise’s Treefort Music Fest
Best Online-only Video Program, Public Affairs - Second Place - Mark Johnson, Kim Fields, Joe Parris, Lisa Chavez, Jessica Mullins for Live Idaho 2019 Election Results Coverage
Best Online-Only Video Program, General - First Place - Jay Tust, Will Hall, Dani Allsop, and Devin Ramey for Friday Night Football
Best Multimedia Reporting - Second Place - Devin Ramey for Growing Idaho: Then and Now
INTERACTIVE PHOTO BELOW: Use the center slider bar to compare two photos of downtown Boise, one from 1930 and another from 2019.
Mobile users, tap here to use the slider.
Best Website Graphics - First Place - Dani Allsop for College commitments
Best Audience Engagement - Second Place - KTVB Staff for Engaging with KTVB viewers and readers via text
Best Use of Social Media - Second Place - Dani Allsop for KTVB High School Sports
Website, General Excellence - Second Place - Jessica Mullins and KTVB Staff for KTVB.COM
Reporter of the Year, Broadcast - Joe Parris
Photographer of the Year, Broadcast - Troy Colson
Best Use of Drone - First Place - Gary Salzman and Tyson Miller for Exploring Idaho
Media Innovation Award - First Place - Xanti Acelay and Brian Holmes for 360 KTVB