Kiln lifestyle coworking community unveiling Meridian location Thursday

Kiln provides unique office spaces that "blends work and lifestyle," with modern amenities such as refresh rooms, theaters, massage chairs, and private fitness.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Kiln, a lifestyle-focused coworking community with spaces in Utah and Colorado, is celebrating its grand opening in Meridian Thursday.

The company provides unique office spaces that "blend work and lifestyle" with modern amenities such as refresh rooms, theaters, massage chairs, and private fitness studios. Kiln's current communities feature recording studios for videos and podcasts, barbershops and cafés with food and beverage service.

Kiln's Meridian location is located at the new Eagle View Landing campus on the corner of I-84 and Eagle Road. Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the grand-opening event running from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The coworking community's current locations include Salt Lake City, Lehi, Provo and Park City, Utah. Kiln also has an office space in Boulder, Colorado.

Eagle View Landing is one of more than 10 projects in the Treasure Valley developed by Ball Ventures Ahlquist (BVA), an Idaho-based commercial real estate company. BVA CEO Tommy Ahlquist and Kiln founder and CEO Arian Lewis will attend Thursday's event.

Kiln's Meridian location has been in development with BVA since 2021, according to a news release. Thursday's celebration includes live music, a happy hour, performance paintings and tours of the new workspace.

The coworking communities range from flexible-office spaces for two employees, up to teams of 50. Kiln said its locations, "differ dramatically from typical shared office and coworking spaces and other professional office environments."

"We have allocated a lot of square footage dedicated to communal amenities that look after the physical, social, and emotional wellness of our members," Lewis said. "We have put a lot of time and thought into developing meeting rooms and amenities that enable teams to collaborate and to communicate effectively with one another."

The on-site theater in Kiln's offices has room for more than 75 people and hosts different programs in technology, entrepreneurship and wellness. According to its website, Kiln prioritizes health and wellness in its office spaces.

To learn more about the lifestyle-focused coworking communities, visit Kiln's website here.

