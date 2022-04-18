Boise city council hears Interfaith Sanctuary’s first scheduled appeal

Interfaith Sanctuary’s hearing with the City Council begins this week, with the first scheduled hearing tonight from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M.

BOISE, Idaho — Interfaith Sanctuary’s (IFS) appeal to the city council begins Monday at 4 p.m., after the Boise Planning and Zoning commissions denied IFS's conditional use permit application to use the former Salvation Army building on West State Street as a shelter.

The hearing will be held at City Hall in the Maryanne Jordan Council Chamber.

In-person attendance will be limited. Verbal testimony will only be permitted from parties of record, those who have already submitted written or verbal testimony to the Planning and Zoning Commission, starting with in-person and then virtual attendees.

People who qualify to testify during the hearings will have to check in first.

Those planning to testify in person will need to check in at the first-floor lobby of Boise City Hall and receive a wristband. People will not be able to testify in person if they do not have a wristband.

For virtual testimony, people will need to check in on Zoom and wait to be called on when the session moves to virtual testimony.

The full reserved hearing schedule is outlined below with intended wrap times.

Monday, April 18: 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (45-minute lunch break included)

Wednesday, April 20: 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 21: 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Monday, April 25: 4:00 - 9:00 p.m.

The hearing process will start with presentations from staff, the applicant-appellant, and neighborhood associations. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session from Council members, public testimony from parties of record, rebuttal, further questions, and then deliberations.

No session will go past the listed end time and can end earlier if no one is signed up and waiting to testify.

