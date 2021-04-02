Civil and criminal jury trials can resume in Idaho on March 1

The order sets up a priority list for the resumption of criminal cases, beginning with those with a defendant who is incarcerated.

BOISE, Idaho — Jury trials, both criminal and civil, can resume in Idaho starting on March 1.

The Idaho Supreme Court issued a new order Wednesday. In order for trials to start they will have to follow certain COVID-19 safety protocols to keep the public and court staff safe.

The order also sets up a priority list for the resumption of criminal cases, beginning with those with a defendant who is incarcerated.

After all criminal cases, civil jury trials will be prioritized. The order also permits impaneling of grand juries.

Jury trials in Idaho were postponed across the state last year due a continued rise in COVID-19 cases.

Court officials say the virus is easily transmitted, especially in group settings. Both jury trials and grand jury proceedings require groups of people to congregate in indoor settings, putting them at risk.