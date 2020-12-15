Idaho Supreme Court order extends suspension of jury trials

Because of the continued rise in the number of COVID-19 cases across the state, all jury trials are postponed until further notice.

BOISE, Idaho — Due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, jury trials in Idaho have been put on hold indefinitely.

The Idaho Supreme Court issued this latest order on Monday. It applies to all criminal and civil trials.

On Nov. 9, the state high court issued an order allowing jury trials to start again on Jan. 4, provided that counties met the new case threshold.

Since that order was issued, data supplied by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows the spread of COVID-19 cases has has not slowed and the challenges faced by Idaho's healthcare system in managing the impact of the virus has worsened.

Court officials say the virus is easily transmitted, especially in group settings. Both jury trials and grand jury proceedings require groups of people to congregate in indoor settings, putting them at risk.

The new order reads in part:

"Pursuant to Idaho Court Administrative Rule 48 this Court now orders that no jury trial, whether criminal or civil, nor grand jury impanelment proceeding shall commence in Idaho state courts until further order of this Court."