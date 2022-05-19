ISP investigating multi-vehicle crash on I-84 near Meridian

A driver made an unsafe lane change which led to a crash involving six total vehicles, according to Idaho State Police.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on I-84 near Meridian.

ISP said that a juvenile was driving a 2015 Kia westbound on I-84. The individual made an unsafe lane change and struck a 2011 Volvo, driven by a 41-year-old man from Caldwell.

The juvenile then overcorrected and struck three other vehicles, including a 2014 Dodge, driven by a 39-year-old woman from Kuna; a 2010 BMW, driven by a 45-year-old woman from Meridian; and a 2015 Toyota, driven by a 63-year-old man.

The Toyota then struck a 2006 Lincoln, driven by a 36-year-old man from Caldwell.

According to ISP, one lane for East and West bound I-84 was blocked for two hours while emergency responders assisted everyone involved.

