BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing charges after police say he led troopers on a chase Sunday afternoon.

The situation began at 4:53 p.m. after someone called Idaho State Police to report a possibly impaired driver headed west on Interstate 84. The person who called police described the car as a silver Acura with Idaho plates that was unable to maintain its lane and driving at varying speeds.

Troopers responded and spotted the car near the Broadway exit, where they tried to pull it over. The driver - later identified as 36-year-old Oscar C. Moreno of Boise - pulled to the side of the highway at first, but then sped away as the trooper approached.

The Acura rear-ended a 2017 Ford F150, then continued west on I-84, eventually getting off at the Vista exit. Troopers rammed the car using a PIT maneuver on the off-ramp, causing the car to spin. Moreno continued down the ramp, police say, and turned north onto Vista where troopers performed a second PIT maneuver, this time bringing the car to a stop.

At that point, according to ISP, Moreno jumped out of the disabled car and ran away. Troopers chased after him and caught him a short distance away.

Moreno was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony eluding charge and misdemeanor charges of excessive DUI, resisting officers, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an open container violation.

He is due to appear in court Monday afternoon.

"The Idaho State Police would like to thank all the citizens who report impaired or dangerous drivers on Idaho's roadways," ISP said in a statement. "We would also like to remind people if law enforcement is pulling you over, please pull over for the safety of yourself and others."