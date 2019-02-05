BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's annual day of giving is underway across the state, and it's well on its way to reaching a record fundraising goal of $1.7 million.

With hundreds of nonprofits taking part in the event, Idaho Gives is an opportunity to donate to your favorite local charity.

As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday, about 9,400 donors have raised $1.42 million for 587 Idaho nonprofits. You can look up a nonprofit to donate to, including list of underdogs, on the Idaho Gives website. You can also make a donation by calling 1-877-ID-GIVES.

The Idaho Nonprofit Center, which organizes the effort, raised their goal for 2019 to $1.7 million, $200,000 more than last year's goal. If that goal is reached, Idaho Gives will have raised $7 million raised in 7 years.

Idaho Gives runs from 12 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursday, May 2.

In addition to donations, all participating nonprofits are also competing for $50,000 worth of prizes, based on fundraising goals.

If you'd like to get out and get involved in person, there are dozens of events around Idaho that you can visit to meet with nonprofits, enjoy food, drinks, music, and other activities.