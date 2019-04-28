BOISE, Idaho — Organizers of Idaho Gives are raising their sights after last year's wildly successful day of charitable giving.

This year, nearly 600 nonprofits are signed up to participate. The Idaho Nonprofit Center, which organizes the effort, has raised their goal to $1.7 million, $200,000 more than last year's goal. Scroll down to see the list of Thursday's events across the Treasure Valley.

Evin Bask, programs manager with the Idaho Nonprofit Center, said with this year's goal, that would mean they hit $7 million raised in 7 years, which is a big milestone for the event.

Idaho Gives 2019 will start on Thursday, May 2 at 12 a.m. and continue for 24 hours until 12 a.m. Thursday night.

On top of collecting donations, all the nonprofits are also competing for $50,000 worth of prizes, all based on achieving set goals for fundraising.

“It’s really crucial for these nonprofits to get the funds that they need," Bask said. "A lot of them are relying on this day and they’re excited for the day and they’re prepared for it. So we’re looking forward to the community coming out, share the love and make some donations.”

If you're considering about donating in person, there are dozens of events around Idaho that you can visit to meet with nonprofits, enjoy food, drinks, music, and other activities.

Bask said if you're not sure which nonprofit to donate to, you can read information about all of the groups online. She also said there is a place where you can see the "underdogs" - organizations that may traditionally come in a little lower on fundraising totals. For that list, go here.

According to Bask, there is a minimum donation of $10 but there is no maximum.

Don't forget to use #IdahoGives in your social media posts to spread awareness for the annual day of giving and show your support.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Idaho Gives

Thursday, May 2

12 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Find local nonprofits, and donate online

Start Strong Breakfast

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Even Stevens Sandwiches in downtown Boise

Idaho Gives at the Village

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Village, Meridian

Activities and dozens of nonprofits

Idaho Gives at Indian Creek Plaza

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell

BFF Block Party

4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lusk District, La Pointe St. between Island Ave. & Royal Blvd., in Boise

Food, drinks, music, and dozens of nonprofits

Spotlight: The Caldwell Salvation Army