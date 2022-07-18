The Kootenai County Medical Coroner identified the victim as Henry Jack. The 14-year-old from Spokane was at Corbin Park with his family on Saturday.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Medical Coroner has released the identity of the 14-year old boy who drowned in the Spokane River near Corbin Park.

The victim has been identified as Henry Jack, who resided in Spokane. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is still ongoing, but there is nothing suspicious to report regarding the incident.

Anyone with information on this drowning can contact Detective Chris Kerzman at (208) 446-1366 or at ckerzman@kcgov.us.

Jack died near Post Falls on Saturday after apparently drowning in the Spokane River at Corbin Park.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) responded to a report of a possible drowning near Post Falls on Saturday night. When deputies arrived at approximately 9:30 p.m., they learned a 14-year-old boy had been missing for more than an hour.

Deputies later found clothing near the water that was later identified as belonging to the teen.

The 14-year-old from Spokane was at the park with his family on Saturday. The teen was last seen playing near the shore of the Spokane River, according to the statement.

KCSO divers, Kootenai County Fire and Rescue (KCFR) and the KCSO Marine Division quickly began efforts to locate the teen.

After more than an hour of searching into the river, divers found the teen dead approximately 20 feet from shore in 10 feet of water.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

