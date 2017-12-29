Two people rescued in dual drowning on Coeur d'Alene River

A 60-year-old woman and an 11-year-old child were rescued from the Coeur d'Alene River. One was life-flighted to Kootenai County hospital.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — A dual drowning was reported along the Coeur d'Alene river this afternoon. The two floaters, a 60-year-old woman and 12-year-old man, were near mile-post 16 when they got caught up by a downed tree and were pulled underwater due to strong currents.

Both people were quickly rescued by passerby's. The woman was found unconscious, not breathing and not wearing any safety equipment. A witness began CPR and the victim regained consciousness and was transported via life flight to Kootenai hospital for precautions.

Shoshone County Deputies on scene reported that the river is very high and cold, with temperatures around 46 degrees. Deputies also mentioned that if it wasn't for the quic k actions of witnesses, the outcome could have been much different.