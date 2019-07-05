LEWISTON, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says several human bones have been found along the Snake River south of Lewiston.

The Lewiston Tribune reports a volunteer with the county's Search and Rescue group found a skull and other bones along the river on Sunday. Sheriff Joe Rodriguez says several bones were found both in the river and on the bank, and investigators have not yet determined the age or sex of the remains.

Rodriguez says it's possible an animal got to the bones before they were found.

Several people have gone missing or drowned along the river, and their bodies went unrecovered.