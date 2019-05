ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Elmore County Sherriff's Office says they have found the body of a missing Boise man near Arrowrock Reservoir.

The sheriff's office says Rudy Roy Cedillo of Boise was reported missing on Saturday night.

His body was found on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m.

Police have not released any information on how Cedillo died.

The investigation into his death is still ongoing.