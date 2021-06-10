Police asking for public's help in locating endangered Coeur d'Alene woman missing since Sept. 27

Sharon Archer was last seen at her home in the area of 5th Street and Locust Avenue on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 62-year-old woman who is considered endangered due to medical conditions.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, the department said Sharon Archer was last seen at her home in the area of 5th Street and Locust Avenue on Monday at 10 p.m. She was believed to be wearing jeans, gray tennis shoes and possibly a black jacket. She was driving a white 2013 Toyota Highlander with Idaho license plate K562919. Archer is 5’10” tall, 175 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police said she does not have a cell phone and is considered endangered due to medical conditions and the length of time since she was last seen.