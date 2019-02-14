SUGAR CITY, Idaho — Idaho wildlife officials are feeding a group of elk camped near U.S. Highway 20 in hopes of luring them away from danger.

The Post Register reports that Department of Fish and Game officials say 50 elk have positioned themselves to the east of the highway near Sugar City.

So far, Fish and Game officials reported at least one incident between two elk and a semitrailer.

Fish and Game regional communications manager James Brower says the agency began baiting the animals on Monday.

Brower says the herd was initially more than 100 strong when it moved into the area on Feb. 4, but has since splintered into several smaller groups.

Brower says these elk moved down from the Teton River canyon area.