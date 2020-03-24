Moscow woman dies after pickup gets stuck in snow

The Latah County sheriff says the 59-year-old women died of apparent exposure.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Authorities in say a 59-year-old Moscow woman died of apparent exposure after the pickup she was in got stuck in snow.

Latah County Sheriff's Lt. Brannon Jordan told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that Linda Pullin was riding with another woman near Spring Valley Reservoir when the pickup got stuck Thursday.

The other woman, who was believed to be driving, walked to an area where she had cell service and called her boyfriend to be picked up.

The two then searched for Pullin but were unable to find her until the following morning.