Police: Two men stole and hid a COVID-19 donation box from a Boise restaurant

The men have been arrested and taken into custody but police still need the public's help in finding the donation box.

BOISE, Idaho — Police arrested two men on Monday in connection to the theft of a donation box at a Boise restaurant.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Eric Dushime and 19-year-old Yannick Balunguila on misdemeanor petit theft charges and marijuana possession. Dushime is also charged with misdemeanor destruction or concealment of evidence.

The donations to the cash box were made by customers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to police.

Investigators said the men tossed or hid the box "somewhere in the area bound by Orchard on the West, Overland on the South and S. Newell and W. Kootenai Pl on the east."

The box is described as a gray metal box that is about five inches long, three inches wide and two inches tall.

If anyone does come across the stolen donation box, police urge them not to touch so they can properly process all of the evidence on the box and call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

