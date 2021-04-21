Hikers and dog rescued after being stranded near N. Idaho river

The sheriff says the hikers had become stranded on the other side of the river and could not go any farther.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office says two hikers and a dog were rescued Tuesday evening after getting stranded along the South Fork of the Clearwater River.

According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies were called just after 8 p.m. to the river bank along Highway 14 near milepost 21.

The hikers had become stranded on the other side of the river and could not go any farther due to diminishing daylight, loss of trail, and the river bank being too steep to navigate in the dark.

Idaho County Sheriff's Office employees, with the assistance of Grangeville Mountain Rescue, Syringa Ambulance, and Dr. Danny Griffis were able to deploy a raft and successfully navigate across the swift current, bringing the hikers back one at a time.

The hikers were not hurt and returned to their vehicle.



Sheriff Doug Ulmer thanked everyone, including volunteers, for their quick and professional response.