Idaho non-profit rescues nearly 30 dogs from 'boneyard'

Editor's Note: Some of the images in this story are graphic and may be disturbing.

BUHL, Idaho — A non-profit rescued more than two dozen dogs from a ranch in Buhl that was described as a "boneyard" for animals from dogs to cattle.

Tiffany Larson runs Unega Mountain Dog Rescue. It's a non-profit dedicated to the protection and rescue of Great Pyrenees dogs. Larson said she was notified about a number of Pyrenees on a ranch in Buhl by agencies like animal control and the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office.

She explained what she encountered when she got onto the property.

“At this point when I’m on his property I just see dogs everywhere,” Larson said. “It's boneyard after boneyard of years of neglect. There are dead animals everywhere, not just Great Pyrenees and dogs lying on the ground dead, but goats, cows, mules, it smelled terrible. I felt like I was walking through a horror film.”

Larson told KTVB that first day, they rescued 18 dogs. She went back another day, and in total rescued 28 dogs. They're still trying to catch four more.

“My ultimate goal is for the dog and to give the dog a voice and that voice is to change the law and that law lists them as livestock.,” Larson said. “What I would like to see be changed is to get these dogs off that classification.”