A fire in the Payette National Forest, about three miles southwest of Burgdorf, has burned about 150 acres and has closed down one campsite.

The Netchker Fire started about 2:20 p.m. Sunday and officials say lightning is the suspected cause of the fire.

National Forest officials say ten air tankers, nine engines, five helicopters and eight crews are working to put out the fire.

The Jeanette Campground and nearby campsites were evacuated and Burgdorf residents were evacuated as well.

Burgdorf is about 30 miles north of McCall.

The fire is west of Warren Wagon Road and the road is still opened.

RELATED: Lightning strikes cause several fires in the Salmon-Challis National Forest