BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — Continuing snowfall in the Idaho mountains is no longer making a fun winter wonderland, as it is creating more and more work for high elevation homeowners.

Residents in the Wilderness Ranch area of Boise County are battling the snow on their homes and the on roads that are dangerous to drive, and snow continues to pile up.

"It happened one after another after another and we are just battling to keep up with it," Michael DeNovio said. "Yeah, it's a little bit different up here."

Locals are used to the snow from previous winters, but the last few snowstorms have brought more than usual snow totals.

"Typically the storms don't come in the quick successions like this, but we have been getting storm after storm after storm," he said. "We are in a little lull right now, but as far as what I've been reading it's not supposed to stop for a few more days."

DeNovio is usually in his office down in the city on Mondays, instead, he is working to clear snow off of his roof.

"It's so wet and heavy that it is putting a lot of stress on the buildings up here, so everyone is trying to stay on top of it," he said.

DeNovio has to use a 15-foot ladder to get onto his roof to clear snow, but climbing up can be a challenge. At least the snow offers a snow place to land into.

"I wasn't even worried about falling because I have so much snow underneath me," he added.

Meanwhile across the street, Brant Borchert works to clear feet of snow off his property, with the help of a snow blower.

Borchert says lots of people talk about the conditions of the 2017 Snowmageddon.

"I didn't that was that bad, I think that this is more snow all at once," he said.

The hours of work he puts into clearing snow is beginning to add up, reaching up to 14 hours a week.

As the neighborhood continues to log hours, they stay focused on protecting their homes and families.

"There could be 10,000 pounds of snow on my roof right now, so I'm hoping the structure will hold up," DeNovio said. "You don't want to leave it up there too long."

The work to clear snow is hard, hard enough to replace a gym workout for DeNovio.

Plus, at the end of a long day on the roof, he says the trip down into powdery snowbanks is always enjoyable.