CASCADE, Idaho — As snow continues to dump in Idaho mountain locations, one Cascade family is literally digging themselves and their home out of the snow.

Paula Bartlett says in the past two weeks, four feet of snow has piled up around her home, which now resembles an igloo or a scene from The Wall in 'Game of Thrones'.

"It's like walls of snow," Bartlett said.

She has lived in Cascade for over 17 years and says she has never seen a winter this bad. The snowstorms from the last couple of weeks are even worse than the "Snowmageddon" from two years ago.

Bartlett says its now a race against mother nature to clear the roof before the pressure of the snow causes it to give way.

"Fortunately, when our first dump came it got wet and it slid off but now it's just too cold and its been building," Bartlett said.

Sunday afternoon, friends came over to help shovel the roof.

"Everybody is trying to keep up with it," she said.

Along with concerns of a roof collapse, the pile-up is also starting to cause a bit of cabin fever, between their home being buried and the roads not faring much better.

"It's a little confining and sometimes we can't get out because the roads haven't been plowed so we just stay put until the county gets the roads done," Bartlett said.

Being buried in snow isn't all bad, her daughters are making the most out it by playing around in the snow, and jumping off of the house into the powdery snow.

But even she admits, a change of season would be welcomed after dealing with so much snow in just a few short weeks.

"I'm ready to see summer again," said Bartlett.

