Idaho Supreme Court hears arguments on abortion laws Thursday

The hearing for three Planned Parenthood v. State of Idaho cases begins at 9 a.m. and will be livestreamed.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Thursday for and against three state abortion laws, including the so-called "trigger ban" that took effect in August, making abortion a felony except in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life is in danger.

Planned Parenthood and a Valley County physician are challenging that law, as well as a civil enforcement "Texas-style" law the Idaho Legislature passed and Gov. Brad Little signed earlier this year.

Lawyers representing Planned Parenthood, the State of Idaho and the Idaho Legislature have filed written briefs. The filings are available here. The Court will hear oral arguments in a session set to begin Thursday at 9 a.m. and last about two hours. The session will be livestreamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel, courtesy of Idaho Public Television's "Idaho in Session."

The hearing was originally scheduled for Sept. 29, but was postponed one week due to illness affecting a member of the Idaho Supreme Court. Due to public interest in this case, seating is by reservation. Anyone who reserved a ticket to attend the Sept. 29 oral argument will have that ticket carried over to the new date.

