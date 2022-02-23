Boys and Girls Clubs: Youth of the Year winners to be announced

Seven finalists from all over the state will attend Wednesday's event in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boys and Girls Clubs will present their Youth of the Year award to two honorees at noon Wednesday in the Crystal Ballroom at the Hoff Building in Boise.

Seven finalists from all over the state will be attending the event, which had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The finalists will have the opportunity to meet Idaho Governor Brad Little in his office before the event, which nearly a dozen members of the Legislature will also attend.

There are two categories for Youth of the Year (YOTY): traditional and military. The Military YOTY award recipient will receive a $4,000 scholarship, and the traditional YOTY award recipient will receive a $7,500 scholarship.

Both recipients will advance to the regionals in Oregon this spring, with the chance of attending Nationals with nine other regional winners this summer in Washington, DC.

The national Youth of the Year winner will be announced in the Oval Office at the White House.

Watch more Local News: