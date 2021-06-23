Boys & Girls Club expands summer meals program

Albertsons and Safeway Foundation gave the Boys and Girls Club a $38,000 grant through their Nourishing Neighbors Program to help buy a van.

BOISE, Idaho — Some local companies are helping to make sure kids are fed this summer.

That van and the grant are helping the Boys and Girls Club expand their summer feeding program to three new sites, allowing them to serve more than 1,500 meals a day using fresh ingredients.



Meals are served Monday through Friday:

Riverfront Park in Garden City from 11:15 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Meridian Elementary School playground 11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Kuna Boys & Girls Club (Old 4th Street gym) 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.



Any kid from age 1 to 18 are welcome.

You do not need a Boys and Girls Club membership to get a free meal.