Boys & Girls Club expands summer meals program

BOISE, Idaho — Some local companies are helping to make sure kids are fed this summer.
Albertsons and Safeway Foundation gave the Boys and Girls Club a $38,000 grant through their Nourishing Neighbors Program to help buy a van.
That van and the grant are helping the Boys and Girls Club expand their summer feeding program to three new sites, allowing them to serve more than 1,500 meals a day using fresh ingredients.
Meals are served Monday through Friday:
Riverfront Park in Garden City from 11:15 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Meridian Elementary School playground 11:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Kuna Boys & Girls Club (Old 4th Street gym) 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Any kid from age 1 to 18 are welcome.
You do not need a Boys and Girls Club membership to get a free meal.