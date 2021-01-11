Idaho Today: Angie's Perfect Pumpkin Crème Pie

Pumpkin Crème Pie
Makes one 9 ½ inch pie; serves 8-12
By Angie Battle, Air Date: 11/1/2021
- 1 15oz. can 100% pure canned pumpkin (can substitute 1 ¾ c. fresh baked pumpkin puree)
- ⅔ c. packed brown sugar
- ⅓ c. granulated sugar
- 1 TBSP all-purpose flour
- ¾ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. ground ginger
- ¼ tsp. ground cloves
- ¼ tsp. ground allspice
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- 1 c. heavy whipping cream
- ⅓ c. whole milk
- 3 lg. eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
One 9 ½ - inch blind baked and cooled pie pastry shell (this can be done a day earlier to save time)
- Once the crust is blind baked and cooled, preheat the oven to 400°.
- In a large bowl, whisk the pumpkin puree, the sugars, the flour, spices and salt together.
- Add the cream, milk, eggs and vanilla and whisk again until everything is well combined and smooth.
- Pour the mixture into the pie shell and place it in the oven. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes, then turn the oven down to 350° and bake until the custard is set, about 55-65 minutes longer. (When it is done, the center will NOT be soft and jiggly when you shake the pan gently. It will hold firm. If you insert a butter knife into the center and it comes out clean, you risk the filling cracking as it cools, but it is another method to check doneness.) Your crust edges should not get too dark, but if they do, feel free to cover them loosely with aluminum foil.
- Remove the pie from the oven and let cool on a rack for at least two hours or overnight before slicing and serving. Best with fresh maple whip cream!