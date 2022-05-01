Idaho soldier receives Bronze Star from Mike Crapo

The award was presented to Michael S. Wells for his actions during a firefight in Iraq.

MOSCOW, Idaho — U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) presented the Bronze Star to U.S. Army veteran Michael S. Wells during a ceremony in Moscow for his heroic actions dons during a firefight in Iraq.

"The stories of Specialist Mike Wells' courage and bravery while under active enemy fire during Operation Goldwall are nothing short of awe-inspiring," Crapo said. "It has been a distinct honor for my staff and me to work with Mr. Wells to ensure his dutiful and heroic service has been properly recognized. I thank him for his service to our country and his continued efforts to support the veteran community in Moscow and throughout Idaho."

Wells received the Bronze Star specifically for his actions on April 20, 2008, where, according to his platoon leader, Captain Millard Stewart, he demonstrated “courage and superb marksmanship [that] ensured mission accomplishment and protection of his comrades during fierce and intense fighting.”

During the event, Crapo’s office also presented Wells with a surprise video from his former commanders congratulating him on the award.

The Bronze Star is a U.S. Armed Forces decoration awarded to members of the Armed Forces who have distinguished themselves by heroic or meritorious achievement or service, not involving participation in aerial fight, in connection with military operations against an armed enemy. It is the fourth-highest ranking award a service member can receive.

