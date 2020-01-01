BOISE, Idaho — Skiers and snowboarders hitting the slopes on New Year's Day got a nice treat: a big helping of fresh powder.

Brundage Mountain got more than a foot of snow between Tuesday afternoon and mid-day Wednesday. Officials there say they expect to get several more inches Wednesday afternoon and evening.

"This storm really delivered for Brundage Mountain," resort spokesperson April Whitney said in a news release. "We're taking the fresh snow and exceptional conditions on New Years Day as a good omen for 2020."

Tamarack Resort reports six inches of new snow since Tuesday afternoon, with more expected late Wednesday.

Pomerelle Resort in southern Idaho has received four inches of new snow on Wednesday, while Bogus Basin got three inches and Sun Valley got two inches.

The fresh powder at Bogus Basin comes as the mountain recreation area prepares for its big 4th annual New Year's Day fireworks show, set to get underway at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The celebration includes a torchlight parade at 6:15 p.m.

