BOISE, Idaho — It is now illegal for tobacco retailers to sell their products to people under the age of 21 according to the Food and Drug Administration, but there still isn't anything explicitly written in Idaho state code prohibiting it.

"It's not gonna be good for business," Ryan Sturman, owner of Sturman's Smoke Shop in Downtown Boise, said.

He doesn't agree with raising the minimum age to 21 and said the controversy surrounding vaping has already hurt his cigar sales.

"Unfortunately, we got lumped in with cigarettes and vape," he said. "[But] on the premium side, it's more about leisure and conversation. You're not inhaling the smoke, you're just tasting it like a glass of wine and then blowing out the smoke."

RELATED: FDA raises minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21

The FDA's website reads, "It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available."

An Idaho State Police spokesperson said via text message that selling tobacco to those under 21 years of age is "a regulation issue versus an enforcement issue." ISP is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to figure things out.

KTVB reached out to multiple locally owned tobacco shops to see if they will continue selling to people under 21 amid the confusion. Many of them did not provide a clear answer, but Sturman isn't taking any chances at his shop.

"I've actually already carded today because of the age change," he said. "We're not about skirting laws around here. We like to be on the up-and-up, so we'll just go ahead and stick with that."

Governor Brad Little's office said in a statement, "The State of Idaho will ensure compliance with federal law regarding the federal decision to raise the federal minimum age for the use of tobacco products. The goal moving forward is to support Idaho retailers as they make necessary changes."

Sturman believes that adults should be able to make their own decisions regarding the minimum age requirement to purchase tobacco products.

"Personally, I feel that if you can pick the leader of the free world, or borrow $400,000 dollars to buy a house, I'm pretty sure you're mature enough to decide if you wanna smoke a cigarette or not," Sturman said.

KTVB reached out to GOP and Democratic lawmakers for their plans this legislative session, none of them responded.

RELATED: 'Vast majority' of vaping illnesses blamed on vitamin E

RELATED: New Idaho program aims to help teens quit vaping

RELATED: Idaho H&W board raises alarm about flavored e-cigs