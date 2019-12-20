BOISE, Idaho — Communities around the country continue to look for ways to cut down on teen vaping and tobacco use.

Now, the state of Idaho has a brand-new resource focused on helping teens quit vaping, smoking, and chewing tobacco.

The new program is called My Life, My Quit.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, along with Project Filter, came together to create a resource for teens that they will actually use.

Teens can text or call a number, 855-891-9989, or visit mylifemyquit.com.

There they will find real experts to talk or text with about making a plan to quit.

Health and Welfare explains that My Life, My Quit is free and confidential.

Coaches from National Jewish Health are specially trained to listen to teens, help them navigate social situations that involve tobacco or vaping, and find healthy ways to deal with withdrawals and stress.

Elizabeth Hoyt with Health and Welfare says with more and more teens vaping, this program is set to take the problem of teen tobacco use head on.

"What we are seeing is that nearly 50% of kids in schools in Idaho has tried a vape at least once. Of those that are vaping and Juuling, 57% of them have tried to quit at least once in the past 12 months. This shows that there is a real need for this type of program and that youths want to quit, they don't want to be vaping, they see what it is doing to their health," Hoyt said.

The program features live chat with a coach, but also includes information about vaping and tobacco tailored to teens.

The program also keeps up with each journey with ongoing text messages for encouragement throughout the quit process.

Another reminder from Health and Welfare, if you or someone you know uses e-cigarette products and starts showing symptoms of lung-related illness, such as cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, fever, seek medical care immediately.