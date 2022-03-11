St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital reports ‘notable jump’ in RSV cases

St. Luke’s said because of the recent uptick in RSV cases, a patient transfer to another health care facility is possible.

The increase in respiratory syncytial virus cases, also known as RSV, among kids in many parts of the country and the associated impact on hospitals appears to be making its way to the Treasure Valley.

The number of children needing hospitalization for RSV at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise has seen a “notable jump,” according to a news release from the hospital. Previously, St. Luke’s said it saw an unseasonable increase in RSV hospitalizations.

RSV is a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in RSV, the Associated Press reported last week.

RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, daycares and businesses, the AP reported. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.

Now it’s back, and doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals.

St. Luke’s said that because of the recent uptick in RSV cases, a patient transfer to another health care facility is possible. While the hospital said it employs strategies to manage capacity, factors such as staffing, beds and the nature of the illness can all play a factor in determining a possible transfer.

St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, which is Idaho’s only children’s hospital, has 100 beds to care for newborns, infants and children.

“RSV is a very common virus, and, fortunately, we are not seeing that the severity of illness is worse than in past years,” Dr. Kenny Bramwell, St. Luke’s Children’s system medical director, said in a news release. “However, the increase in cases we have seen and are now treating in our hospital in a matter of one week has been significant.”

The majority of children with RSV do not require hospitalization; however, it can be severe for some, according to the news release. People with RSV usually show symptoms within four to six days after being exposed.

Symptoms of RSV infection can appear in stages and typically include a runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing, St. Luke’s said. In healthy toddlers with RSV, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity and breathing difficulties, the news release stated.

“In many cases, it’s the young infants who are becoming really sick. In an effort to make things as safe as possible for the vulnerable among us, what we do when we are sick ourselves is very important,” Bramwell said.

Preventing RSV

Like other viruses, RSV can be spread through coughs and sneezes. People are susceptible to spread when they touch an infected surface or come in close contact with an infected person, such as kissing a child’s face. You can reduce the transmission of RSV by:

• Avoiding close contact with sick people

• Avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces

• Covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze

• Staying home when sick

• Washing your hands often

