Little, McGrane join Red Cross at the Capitol

BOISE, Idaho — This story first appeared in the Idaho Press.

Gov. Brad Little, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and a number of legislators came together Tuesday for a common cause – donating blood during the 2023 Red Cross Capitol Blood Drive.

The governor proclaimed March 14 as Red Cross Day at the Idaho State Capitol and declared March as Red Cross Month.

Additionally, the event was in recognition of the services and support the American Red Cross provides to communities across the state.

The initiative is intended to encourage individuals to contribute to their community by becoming a volunteer, learning lifesaving skills, giving blood or making a donation.

The Capitol Blood Drive was from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho State Capitol's rotunda.

“As a longtime blood donor myself, I encourage Idahoans to participate in Red Cross blood drives and help our fellow friends, neighbors and citizens,” Little said in a news release provided by the American Red Cross. “We can save lives through blood donation.”

McGrane added that giving blood is “a simple yet powerful way to make a difference in the lives of others.”

“People like my mentor, former Secretary of State Ben Ysursa, and others like him, are here today because of donors,” said McGrane.

“I make a habit of donating, and I encourage others to join me in this critical effort.”

The news release stated that blood donations help those fighting cancer, battling chronic illnesses, and accident victims with traumatic injuries.

The Red Cross in Idaho collects more than 70,000 units of blood each year at 2,200 blood drives across the state, according to the release.

To learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

