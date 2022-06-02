Central District Health offering free STI testing

Central District Health is offering free sexually transmitted disease testing throughout the month of June.

Testing is offered by appointment in CDH’s three clinics.

Appointments will be available weekdays throughout the month of June in Boise. In Mountain Home, appointments are available Wednesday, June 1 and Wednesday, June 15 — and in McCall, appointments are available on Tuesday, June 28, a press release said.

”Testing for STIs is among one of the health care needs that many people put on the back burner because of the pandemic,” said Savannah Klinginsmith, family nurse practitioner with CDH. “We really want to encourage people who can benefit from this free testing opportunity to make it a priority in June. Come in and talk with one of our clinicians and get tested for STIs.”

CDH said in the release that if someone is sexually active, getting tested for STIs is one of the most important things they can do to protect their health.

More than 3,000 reports of sexually transmitted infections were reported in 2020 within CDH’s jurisdiction of Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties. Currently, the area is seeing an unusual rise in syphilis cases, particularly among women, the release said.

For an appointment: In Ada County, call 208-327-7400; in Valley County, call 208-630-8002; and in Elmore County, call 208-587-4407.

