Meridian Dairy Days taking place later this month

Driving through Meridian today, it might be hard to imagine that the land was once spotted by dairy farms.

In the past few decades, the city’s population has exploded, leaving it virtually unrecognizable when compared to its agricultural past. But there is one major annual reminder of the city’s history: Meridian Dairy Days.

The event, which takes place later this month and features a large parade, cattle and goat shows and a pageant, is returning for its 93rd year.

“I think most people haven’t lived here very long anymore and they’re probably wondering why we do have Dairy Days when they can’t find a dairy anywhere,” said Hans Bruijn, president of the dairy board that oversees the multi-day event.

Bruijn said Dairy Days is not only a celebration of history and remembering the past but it has also become more and more about getting the word out about the dairy industry and bringing the community together to see what Meridian has to offer.

The event also has a special emphasis on 4-H and Future Farmers of America education. Participants in the Dairy Days shows and competitions have the chance to get sent to agricultural conferences or win scholarships to further their education.

“Hopefully they go into some kind of agricultural field. Not necessarily, you know, dairy sciences, but anything, you know, agriculture education,” Bruijn said. “And then hopefully they come back … and then get the word out about agriculture and the importance of producing local food.”

According to Bruijn, these scholarships come, in large part, thanks to the sponsors that Dairy Days has recently expanded to include. The main sponsor of the event is CBH Homes.

“When the opportunity came to us to be the main sponsor for Meridian Dairy Days, we were all in. We love this community and truly believe that community is the heart of Idaho and what makes Idaho an amazing place to live,” said Ronda Conger, vice president of CBH Homes. “This is a time for us to celebrate not only where we’ve come from, but give back to the community that helped us get here.”

Sponsors also help the event bring in music and other entertainment. This year, Dairy Days has no shortage of either. New this year is an ice cream social featuring free scoops from Reed’s Dairy. There is also a new cow art competition where local businesses will decorate plywood cows to the theme of “Party ‘til the Cows Come Home,” and attendees of Dairy Days can vote for their favorite. A new traveling trophy will also be awarded to the winning marching band at the ever-popular Meridian Dairy Days parade.

In addition to new entertainment, plenty of old favorites, like the carnival will be returning.

Meridian Dairy Days will start at 7 p.m. on June 22 with the Meridian Dairy Days Princess Pageant. Festivities will run throughout the rest of the week before finishing up on June 25 with an evening firework show. Most of the festivities will take place around Storey Park in Meridian.

A full schedule of Dairy Days events and performances can be found at dairydays.org

This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press, read more on IdahoPress.com.

