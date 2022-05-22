Idaho pediatric dietician offers advice amid formula shortages

Pediatric dieticians across Idaho are feeling pressure from the current formula shortages, and are trying to help families with temporary alternatives.

BOISE, Idaho — While parents across the country, and right here in Idaho, wait to see stores restocked with baby formula, dieticians across the gem state are feeling the pressure, trying to help families with a temporary alternative.

“We are just trying to manage it the best that we can,” said Melissa Wallinga, a board-certified pediatric dietician at St. Lukes. “It is something that we have never faced, even if you have been a dietician for a long time, this is something you haven't faced in the infant formula world.”

Wallinga said the hospital hasn’t had to start rationing formula for patients, but it’s a different story for parents with babies at home.

“On the outpatient side, we are navigating increasing calls and requests and helping families, if able, transition to an alternate equivalent formula or help them find the formula in the community if we can,” Wallinga said.

Wallinga said parents who are stretched thin on formula should follow these tips:

Call your dietician or pediatrician to see if they know where the available formula is

Check everywhere you can for the formula, even if it's online or try a different pharmacy

Make sure to get it from reputable sources

If you do find some try to limit yourself

“Purchase a two-week supply at a time, and that's kind of that,” Wallinga said. “Don't panic, and that's to help the supply chain stay good for all of the families in the community.”

She also provided a list of don’ts:

Don't make homemade formula of any kind

Don't use goat milk

Don't switch babies under 1 to cow's milk or dairy alternatives

Don't purchase breast milk online.

“Poor weight gain and growth is the biggest thing you know in the short term with not having adequate nutrition all the calories and protein and fat that they are getting those formulas are definitely the short term things that are important,” Wallinga said.

However, she said there is help on the way.

“That is a huge win that that formula is coming over, that shipment arrived is specialty formula,” Wallinga said. “So that can be for kids or babies and that's especially important because those kids cannot tolerate anything else.”

She went on to say that they expect to receive some of today's shipments, with hopefully more on the way.

