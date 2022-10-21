Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies

Idaho's Peace Officer Standards and Training is the accrediting body for police standards and training for the state.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state.

New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force.

POST approves law enforcement academies, like the types Boise and Meridian's police departments have. But POST also has its own academy where many smaller agencies send their officers.

On Thursday, POST sent out a memo to police chiefs and sheriffs across the state that they will be canceling three upcoming academies.

The three academies that are being canceled are:

Patrol Academy (Jan. 9 - Apr. 14)

Adult Detention Academy (Feb. 6 - March. 17)

Emergency Communications Academy (April 16 - April 28)

They cited heightened inflation and increasing costs for the academy cancelation:

HB469 was passed in March 2022.

KTVB reached out to several law enforcement agencies across the state that received these cancelation notices.

Several of the agencies expressed frustration with the cutbacks. One department KTVB spoke with said they had a new officer scheduled for training in January, and now they will have to wait until May.

Another department said it is difficult to put officers in the field when they have not gone through training.

Two agencies said they would not be affected, because one agency does their training through a separate accredited academy, and the other department said they do not have any new officers, but when they do, they try and get officers through training during slower times - like the winter.

While smaller agencies expressed displeasure with POST's cancelations, larger agencies could be impacted too. A police chief at a smaller department told KTVB he was calling Boise and Meridian to see if his new officers could train at their academies, which could put a strain on resources.

