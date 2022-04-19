Idaho Department of Correction officer involved in shooting in Boise County

An unidentified man was injured in an incident with a correction officer, and was flown to a nearby hospital.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) officer was involved in a shooting that occurred Monday in Boise County, leaving a man injured.

In a tweet posted yesterday by the Idaho Department of Correction, state police are investigating the shooting that took place in Gardena, an unincorporated community north of Horseshoe Bend, around 2 p.m on April 18.

The injured man was flown by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Police have not identified the man.

State police have opened an investigation to look into the incident.

According to the tweet, "IDOC will refrain from commenting while the investigation is ongoing".

