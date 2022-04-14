Twin Falls, Boise police investigating multiple shootings

On April 6 in Twin Falls, a 17-year-old was shot in a park; two days later, a 19-year-old was found deceased in a Boise park. Police are looking at potential links.

BOISE, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department (TFPD), working in conjunction with the Boise Police Department, is investigating two shootings that occurred in early April.

On April 6, at 9:18 p.m, Twin Falls police responded to a shooting at a park located at 1600 Harmon Park Avenue. Police found a 17-year-old male who had been shot; the teenager survived and is receiving medical treatment.

During the investigation, police learned that another shooting had taken place in Boise on April 8.

A 19-year-old man, later identified as Darrius Jackobe Smith of Boise, was found deceased at the Shoshone Park, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD).

Officers had responded to the call Friday evening, April 8, and found Smith's body in a car in the parking lot of the park.

A spokeswoman for Boise Police said detectives are investigating the death as "suspicious," adding that there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Both the cause and manner of death for Smith remain listed as "pending," and police have not said how the teen died or whether there were any indications of foul play.

A connection between the shootings has yet to be established, but investigators with the TFPD and BPD are searching for any possible links. No suspects have been identified in either shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the TFPD at (208) 736-0193.

This incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

