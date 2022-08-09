New report shows Idaho declining in mental health and education for children

KIDS COUNT is a project tracking the well-being of children in the United States through data and trend analysis.

BOISE, Idaho — A new report shows Idaho ranked among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but saw a rise in anxiety and depression rates among children and lower performance in education.

The 2022 Kids Count rankings are compiled using data from the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey and the U.S. Department of Education. The data is published each year by the Annie E. Casey Foundation as a way of measuring health and well-being of children living in the U.S.

The report is built using four categories: economic well-being, education, health and community. Out of 16 total indicators, Idaho only improved in 11 of those since 2020.

When looking at economic well-being, Idaho ranked 14th in the nation with 14% of Idaho children living in households with an income below the poverty line; a 26% drop from 2008.

Idaho came in at 9th regarding family and community factors, with 24% of children living in single-parent homes, compared to the national average of 34%, and just 2% of children living in high-poverty areas. In 2008, 5% of Idaho children were living in high-poverty areas, compared to 9% of children nationally.

The number of children living in a home with a caregiver without a high school diploma also dropped in Idaho from 12% in 2008 to 9% in 2020. Teen birth rates in the state are also less than half of what it was in 2010, declining from 33% to 15%.

"The coronavirus upended everyday life to an extent not seen since World War II," Lisa Hamilton, President and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said in the report. "It is no surprise that millions of parents, caregivers and other adults are feeling overwhelmed. So are children, who face what the U.S. Surgeon General has called a “mental health pandemic” for youth.

Nationally, the number of children experiencing anxiety or depression has jumped by 26% between 2016 and 2020.

Nearly 10% of high school students and 13% of Latino high school students in Idaho attempted suicide in 2019, according to the report.

In December 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory regarding youth mental health and said the COVID pandemic exacerbated existing mental health struggles for kids through school closures and social isolation.

"Even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression, and thoughts of suicide," Murthy said, "and rates have increased over the past decade.”

According to the report, 12.6% of Idaho children between 3 and 17 reported having symptoms of anxiety and depression in 2020; that number has increased from 2016 when it was 11.4%.

When looking at health, Idaho ranked 19th in the nation and saw a slight increase in low birth weight babies and the number of children and teens with obesity. The number of low birth-weight babies increased from 6.8% to 6.9% since 2010, and the rate of child and teen deaths per 100,000 grew from 28 to 30.

The percentage of overweight or obese children between the ages of 10 and 17 increased from 24% to 29% since 2016; Idaho is still below the national average, however, which sits at 32%.

One positive indicator in the health category was the number of children without health insurance; in 2008 only 11% of Idaho children had insurance but that number has more than halved by 2020 to just 5%.

Education was one of the lowest rankings for the state, with Idaho coming in at 36th. Since 2008, the number of children that do not get enrolled in a preschool program has decreased from 66% to 64%. Nationally, the number of children from 3 to 4 that are not in preschool is 53%.

Reading proficiency also dropped for Idaho fourth graders with 63% not being proficient compared to 68% in 2009, still above the national average which sits at 66%. However, the number of eighth graders not proficient in math increased slightly from 62% to 63%, and the number of Idaho high schoolers not graduating on time is 5% higher than the national average, which sits at 14%.

