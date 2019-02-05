BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Capitol exterior will no longer be lit up for organizations.

In the past, several organizations such as the Pride Festival, the Idaho Potato Drop, American Cancer Society, Boise State University and Marsy’s Law supporters requested the Capitol be lit in a color or colors to commemorate an event or cause.

According to the Idaho Governor’s Office, the Idaho Department of Administration changed its policy last summer.

Former Department of Administration Director Bob Geddes sent an email on June 27, 2018, to those organizations informing them of the policy change. Here is that email as provided by the Idaho Governor’s Office:

Over the years, the Department of Administration has accommodated requests to light the exterior of the Statehouse with colored lights, if the lighting system and electricity are provided by the requestors.

However, because of the high volume of people applying to illuminate the exterior of the Capitol, we will no longer honor those requests. We are becoming overwhelmed with applications and if some are approved, all must be allowed.

This information is being provided to you because in the past you have made a similar request, and we want to give you plenty of time to alter any plans you have going forward.

Thank you for your cooperation, and for also helping retain the dignity Idaho’s most-treasured building.

A spokesperson for Gov. Brad Little says they have not had any feedback from those organizations about the policy change that came under Gov. Otter's administration.