Attorney General issues tips for Idaho homeowners on solar installations

BOISE, Idaho — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is advising Idahoans to thoroughly research rooftop solar systems before making a purchase.

"The installation of solar equipment at your home can be a big investment," Wasden said. "There are some very reputable solar companies doing business here in Idaho, but some installers aren't always 100 percent honest in their representations to customers."

The AG's Consumer Protection Division continues to receive reports and complaints from the public about some solar companies' misleading sales tactics through door-to-door sales and social media advertisements.

Wasden says his goal is, "to shed some light on the issue to make sure Idahoans are prepared and protected in the marketplace."

Consumers report false representations that:

- The Idaho PUC does not set solar prices. During an electrical power outage, consumers with rooftop solar will still have power - Solar panels only generate power during a blackout if a solar battery is installed.

The AG recommends consumers do the following when deciding whether to purchase a residential solar system:

of a rooftop solar system by understanding your electricity use patterns, the solar system size necessary to meet your electrical needs, and the financial commitment of a solar system. Some consumers complain about experiencing no significant reduction in electric utility bills after installation of their systems. Know how to get help from the installer following installation.

