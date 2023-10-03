Hunter shoots grizzly bear in self-defense near Henry's Lake

The man was hunting for elk near Henry's Lake when the bear charged at him, according to Fish and Game officials.

IDAHO, USA — A hunter shot and killed a female grizzly bear on Saturday, Sept. 30 while he and a partner were hunting for elk in a wooded area northwest of Henry's Lake.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) said in a statement that the man was acting out of self-defense after the large bear charged at him.

Officials said as the hunter was moving through the woods, the large grizzly emerged from some nearby brush. The grizzly then charged the man when he yelled to his hunting partner to warn them of the bear.

The hunter then drew his gun and fired several times, killing the bear.

Neither the hunter or his partner were injured in the event.

IDFG said the hunter immediately reported the incident - as by law- to the Citizens Against Poaching hotline.

The department investigated the shooting and determined that the hunter acted in self-defense during the surprise, close-range encounter.

Grizzly bears are protected under State and Federal law. Fish and Game reminds hunters that grizzly bears may be encountered in the Greater Yellowstone area as well as in north Idaho.

Good reminders when hunting in grizzly country:

Carry bear spray and keep it accessible.

Hunt with partners and make each other aware of plans.

Look for grizzly bear sign, including fresh tracks. Let partners know if you do see sign.

Retrieve meat as quickly as possible.

Hang meat, food, and garbage at least 200 yards from camp and at least 10 feet off the ground.

When not hunting, make noise, especially around creeks and thick vegetation. Most attacks occur by inadvertently surprising a bear at close range.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.