Owyhee County Sheriff's Office searching for shooting suspect

The victim was shot in the leg at a home in Bruneau on Thursday night.

BOISE, Idaho — A shooting in Owyhee County left one man in the hospital after being shot in the leg, and police are searching for the suspect.

According to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched to the shooting on Sept. 28, around 11 p.m., at a house on Tindall Road in Bruneau. A victim was found with a gunshot in the leg and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The sheriff's office issued an arrest warrant for Gilberto T. Rodriguez, who remains at large.

Police said Rodriguez may be armed and potentially dangerous and might be driving a green Ford F-150 with a brush guard with license plate E153163.

Owyhee County Sheriff's Office advises the public to contact their dispatch at (208) 495-1154 if they have any information.

