Hubble Hero House hits the market this Saturday; proceeds go to charities

The annual Hubble Hero House will be listed on Saturday. 100% of the proceeds go to seven local nonprofits.

KUNA, Idaho — To give a boost to Idaho charities, Hubble Homes, based in Meridian, sells a house each year and gives the proceeds away.

This year's "Hubble Hero House" is located in Kuna and will go up for sale Saturday, Oct. 1, listed at more than $523,000. All the proceeds will go to seven Treasure Valley nonprofits: Advocates Against Family Violence, Kuna Food Bank, Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada and Canyon Counties, Camp Rainbow Gold, Idaho Humane Society, Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.

“It's that much more special because whoever does end up purchasing this home can know that the proceeds go towards charities and impacting the community more for the community," said Alma Tamayo of Hubble Homes.

Hubble Homes President Don Hubble said he looks forward to this time of year to give back to nonprofits going above and beyond in the community.

"We've just accepted that as one of our fundamental values, and everyone on our team believes in that to help others in the community that needs some help,” Hubble said.

The Kuna home that hits the market Saturday is a new build, nearly 2,500 square feet in size with an open-concept kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, a laundry room and a loft.

Hubble Homes has contributed $2.5 million in donations to local charities and non-profits in the Treasure Valley through its Hero House program.

