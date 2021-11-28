Highway 55 to remain closed for at least another week

A stretch of Highway 55 is expected to remain closed for another 7-10 days. It first closed Nov. 18 after a rockslide.

CASCADE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced Sunday evening that Highway 55 between Smith's Ferry and Round Valley Road is expected to remain closed for another seven to ten days.

The stretch of the state highway approximately 20 miles south of Cascade has been closed since Nov. 18 after a rockfall blocked the roadway.

“We have made very good progress and stabilized the slide area," said Jason Brinkman, ITD District 3 Engineering Manager. "This allows crews to remove excess rock from the hillside and begin building a two-way road around the slide area,”

Construction crews have also developed a buttress, a stone structure that projects out of the hillside, which is approximately 20 feet tall and 400 feet long, to stabilize the base of the hill.

“Our goal is to finish the work as quickly as possible, while also focusing on both the safety of the construction team and the public once the road reopens,” Brinkman said.

The crew's next objective is to remove the remaining debris, install a drainage system above the buttress and widen the roadway to develop two lanes before winter.

Until the highway is reopened, travelers can use Highway 95 as an alternate route.

People can receive direct project updates by signing up for text or email notifications on ITD's designated project website. People can also visit Idaho 511 to learn the latest highway conditions.

The highway closure has not only impacted those traveling through the area for the holidays. Local residents and business owners have also been directly impacted by the rockslide.

